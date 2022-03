Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) I-66 West approaching the Manassas Safety Rest Area will be reduced to a single travel lane during the overnight hours Monday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 12, for continued overhead bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes. On Monday through Wednesday nights, the single lane of westbound I-66 traffic will run behind barrier on the old general-purpose lanes for about one mile so crews can safely install bridge beams over I-66 West. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO