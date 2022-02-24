Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

Sha’Carri Richardson is still that girl and she’s letting it be known in the latest issue of Teen Vogue . The track superstar recently graced the cover of the popular teen magazine where she served face, fashion, and full confidence, donning a shoulder-length blonde bob for the high fashion shoot.

While rocking a plethora of high fashion looks including a pink and green Gucci ensemble, a matching green and yellow skirt set and a few athleisure looks to match her athletic build, Sha’Carri was asked where she gets her confidence from while expressing her gratitude for being a Black woman “I would say that’s where I got my confidence from,” she explained. “Just the fact of being in a community, being from South Dallas, that is predominately Black.”

And that confidence is what made the world notice the unapologetically proud young Black woman athlete who took the world by storm with her undeniable talent and unmissable style. “If you take away the ‘Black’ in front of the ‘woman’ and another woman reacts the same way, it’s not considered as ‘sassy,’…[or] ‘aggressive,’” Sha’Carri added. “One of the most powerful Black men said it, but the most disrespected person in the United States is [the] Black woman.”

She continued, “Look, I’m going to stand in who I am at the end of the day. I’m not going to change that.”

But this isn’t the only reason that the track runner has made headlines lately as she was recently thrust into the center of controversy once again after the 21-year-old took to Twitter to slam the IOC, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision to disqualify her from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year while allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Despite Sha’Carri’s claims, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams explained that each case is different in a press conference on Feb. 16. “You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he explained in The Guardian .

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

Don’t miss…

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Not Run In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards