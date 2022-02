This is an excerpt from the Houston Chronicle's HouWeAre newsletter about race, culture and identity. You can sign up here. Stepping into the POST Houston market — a cutting-edge transformation of the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office downtown — is like taking a culinary snapshot of the city's diversity. Regional cuisines from the Latin diaspora, neo-Fjordic seafood, Pakistani paratha rolls, Filipino comfort food and creative sweets beckon at every turn.

