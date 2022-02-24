Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 68-67 Loss to Wisconsin

The Oregon Ducks knocked off No. 12 UCLA 68-63 Thursday night. However, head coach Dana Altman was evidently disappointed with the home crowd. "The top three teams in the league are the teams we've played hard against," Altman said after the win. "We've had some games against other teams, we just haven't played as focused, as hard, with the energy that we need to. But a big part of that is the crowd. I'm thankful for everybody who has shown up all year, but we've had some games this year where the energy in this building has not been good. OK, that's part of our fault. We're not a great team. But if we're going to have a program — we had recruits in, we had ESPN watching — they're watching our crowd. There has been no other team in the last six years, five years that has done what we've done in the conference. On the flight home from Arizona, our guys recognized that. When they brought it to my attention, I go, 'You're right, guys.'

