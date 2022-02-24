ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Inside College Basketball: Triple Overtime Between Xavier and #11 Providence!

 4 days ago

Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts discuss the...

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Providence Friars#Victorious
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

No. 15 Vols complete three-game rout of Iona with mercy-rule win

The Iona baseball team was finally put out of its weekend misery Sunday afternoon. Fifteenth-ranked Tennessee thumped Iona again at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, capping a comprehensive weekend sweep with a 12-2 win over the Gaels that was shortened to seven innings with a mercy rule designated before the start of the game.
MLB
247Sports

UNC basketball: What Tar Heels need to do to reach NCAA Tournament

Entering Monday's 7 p.m. ET game against Syracuse, UNC basketball is in a must-win scenario against the Orange to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. Currently, the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) are one of the last four teams in, according to Palm's bracketology update. They need to take out Syracuse (15-14) to keep their current resume intact.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

College basketball: One hundred underrated players from 100 teams

Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away, and college basketball's biggest stars are about to explode in the NCAA Tournament. But if a team wants to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, the stars will need some help. You know the biggest names from the best teams, but let's dive into the underrated players whose fingerprints will be all over the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida ranked No. 14 in latest baseball poll

Florida has climbed from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest release of the D1Baseball Top 25 after winning all five of its games last week and outsourcing its opponents 40-8 to improve to 6-2 on the young season. It was a perfect bounce-back week for a Florida team...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

FSU’s Matthew Cleveland earns ACC Freshman of the Week honors

Florida State freshman guard Matthew Cleveland, who scored 20 points including the game-winning half-court 3-point attempt in FSU’s upset of Virginia on Saturday, earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors, as announced by the league on Monday afternoon. It marks the second time this season he has earned that...
COLLEGE SPORTS

