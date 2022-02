Apart from losing his wife, Sam Hunt - the Grammy-nominated country singer is also likely to lose his very future, as his career falters in face of a controversy. Sam Hunt faces a bleak future. After his pregnant wife filed for divorce, the country singer's fans turned on him, accusing him of infidelity and being unfaithful. After his wife of five years, Hannah Lee Fowler, told the court he was guilty of improper marital behaviour, the fans cannot help themselves but throw shade at him on social media and warn him of what they will be doing to his career.

