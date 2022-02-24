ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Overtime: No Davis, No Problem for the Badgers Down the Stretch

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Despite losing star guard Johnny Davis for the final 2:35 and already without guards Jahcobi Neath (suspension) and Lorne Bowman (illness), No. 13 Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4) finished off a regular season sweep of border rival Minnesota (13-13, 4-13) with Wednesday's 68-67 win at Williams Arena. Matching the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Remy Martin and Baylor

Kansas basketball is set to hit the road on Saturday for its rematch with Baylor. The first time around, the Jayhawks blew out the Bears, 83-59, in Lawrence with a dominant performance. Ahead of Saturday's game, Bill Self met with the media to discuss the matchup and KU. Here's a rundown of some notable topics covered by Self...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
247Sports

Alabama baseball drops Game 2 of road series at top-ranked Texas

Alabama baseball came up short on Saturday against No. 1 Texas despite another strong performance on the mound, with the Longhorns claiming a 2-0 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Saturday decision clinched the series for UT and moved the Crimson Tide to 5-2 on the season. Hits were tough...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports Hoops Crystal Ball: Buchanan to the Hokies?

Is Virginia Tech on the verge of adding some additional length to the men’s basketball roster?. On Friday afternoon, Virginia Tech received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for 6-foot 7-inch, 225-pound three-star prospect Darren Buchanan from National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London. The prediction was loaded with a high confidence score of 8.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Curry
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Greg Gard
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Scouting report on 2023 4-star Tackle Isaiah Robinson

Top247 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Robinsonis a player that is trending in the right direction. Ranking as the No. 100 overall player and the No. 10 tackle, you see the work that he has put in showing up on film. The growth that you see from his sophomore to junior year has been very good. With his recruitment continuing to pick up steam, you see the likes of Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Nebraska.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

MSU Hoops Closes The Deal Down the Stretch, Beats Vandy at Home

The Bulldogs closed out a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores 74-69 in a much-needed, confidence-boosting win. Tolu Smith led all Bulldog scorers with 22 points, notching back-to-back 20 point performances for the first time in his career at MSU. Smith also led the charge on the boards, corralling 8 rebounds throughout the action. He managed to do all of that off the bench, too, as Javian Davis started in place of Smith for disciplinary reasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Badgers#Uw#Vip#Click Here#Non Covid
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Johnny Davis, Badgers have reveled in road environments

Twice over the last month, Johnny Davis has shown how much he enjoys playing on the road. On Feb. 8 in East Lansing, Michigan, he ripped the hearts out of Michigan State's faithful at the Breslin Center by scoring 25 points. After he finished, the Wisconsin Badgers sophomore guard flashed the "hold this L" sign toward one of the most raucous crowds in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Four-star QB Isaac Wilson plans two visits

Crosstown rivals UCLA and USC are expected to draw the presence of one of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2024 class next weekend. With the quiet period set to reopen and allowing recruits to meet with coaches on campus, Isaac Wilson, the youngest brother of New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, has stops planned with the Bruins and Trojans for Friday ahead of the Battle at the Beach 7on7 tournament in Southern California.
NFL
247Sports

Record-setting D-II transfer QB Austin Reed is blowing up

There’s a national-championship winning quarterback availible in the transfer market. Though, his name might rather unknown to causal college football fans. But FBS schools are well aware of West Florida QB transfer Austin Reed, who’s phone has blown up since he officially entered the transfer portal on Feb. 23.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy