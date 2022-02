Cisco Systems is a free cash flow generating powerhouse with a fortress-like balance sheet. Networking hardware and software provider Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) is a cash flow generating powerhouse backed up by a pristine balance sheet and promising growth outlook. Cisco is hard at work growing its software business as part of its broader strategy to increase its recurring revenues streams, which includes offerings in the realm of cybersecurity, collaboration, networking, and data centers. Both the company's capital appreciation and dividend growth upside potential are quite substantial, in our view.

