As I look at the calendar and see that February will quickly be in the rear view mirror, I felt it was high time for an update from the Eagle County School District Board of Directors. It has been 10 weeks since the new board has been sworn in, and I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know who is leading your local public education system and what this group has been tirelessly tending to.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO