'He's an exceptional guy': Fred admits playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United has changed his mind in the debate over whether his 'role model' team-mate is better than Lionel Messi

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fred has revealed that playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United has changed his mind over whether his team-mate or Lionel Messi is better.

Ronaldo, who sealed a sensational Old Trafford homecoming in the summer, has regularly battled it out with Messi in the debate on who is the greatest of all time.

And despite the latter holding more Ballon d'Or gongs, seven to five, Fred is backing Ronaldo's corner, hailing the superstar forward as an 'exceptional guy'.

Fred chose Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate over who is better between him and Lionel Messi

He also admitted that he picked Messi in the past, before spending time rubbing shoulders with United's current talisman over the course of this season.

'I used to say Messi, it's a style that I enjoy more,' he told TNT Sports Brasil.

'But after playing with Cristiano I can see closely the amount of work that he puts into every aspect of his football life.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Fred admitted playing alongside Ronaldo has changed his mind
Messi was previously picked by Fred, but Ronaldo's Manchester United form saw him snubbed

'On the pitch, he's always in the right place at the right time. He's the player with the highest ability to turn a game around I've ever seen. I choose him now [over Messi].

'He's an exceptional guy, on and off the pitch.

'Every day he's working to get even better and that's important as an inspiration to all of us, especially the young players. He's a role model.'

Ronaldo is set to be crucial for United in their crunch Champions League last-16 clashes against Atletico Madrid, with the first leg held in Spain this evening.

The Guardian

Tuchel says Abramovich’s Chelsea move does not concern him after Wembley defeat

Thomas Tuchel said that nothing will change for him after Roman Abramovich passed stewardship of Chelsea to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation. Tuchel, who also defended his decision to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga for penalties after his side lost against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, insisted he is not concerned after a weekend of drama at Chelsea. Abramovich’s move to relinquish the running of Chelsea came after a call in parliament for him to be sanctioned and was said to have been provoked by the growing focus on him following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick tells Marcus Rashford to follow Jadon Sancho's lead and take the 'next step' by performing in games as well as he does in training... as the Manchester United forward fails to score for the SIXTH game in a row

Ralf Rangnick has told Marcus Rashford to mirror Jadon Sancho and transform his strong performances in training into games. Rashford started on the bench in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday afternoon before coming on in the 74th minute as the team pushed to break the deadlock. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
