HIMX announced that it will report its fourth quarter results on February 17, 2022. Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) and its management are extremely optimistic about the company's growth prospects and has secured multi-year foundry capacity agreements. They also enhanced their focus for their automotive product segment where they expect continued growth, driven by both traditional display drivers and TDDI. HIMX is constantly innovating and diversifying its portfolio of non-driver products, including the high-end Tcon and ultralow-power WiseEye AI solutions, which creates a well balanced portfolio to cater the most beneficial opportunity for the company. It increased operational efficiency while meeting the growing demand for its small and medium-sized display driver integrated circuits, putting the company at a strong position to grow both its top and bottom lines. HIMAX generated an all-time high ROE and has the potential to significantly increase its dividend payment over the next three years. HIMAX is a buy at its cheap valuation compared to its peers.

