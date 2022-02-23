ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hand sanitizer maker files for bankruptcy two years after recall

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) - A manufacturer whose hand sanitizers may have been tainted with a toxic substance filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to wind down operations.

The company, 4E Brands Northamerica LLC, recalled all of its hand sanitizers in July 2020 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about hand sanitizers that contain methanol, a wood alcohol that is toxic to humans when absorbed through the skin. 4E Brands is owned by the non-bankrupt 4E Global SAPI de CV, which is itself a unit of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV.

The Chapter 11 case was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

4E Brands, whose products included Blumen Hand Sanitizer and Assured Hand Sanitizer, is no longer operating, the company’s chief restructuring officer, Daniel Dunn, said in court papers filed on Tuesday. It has lined up a $2.5 million bankruptcy loan from its parent to fund the costs of winding down in Chapter 11.

The company reported between $10 million and $50 million in debt.

Dunn said in the court filing that 4E Brands saw the availability of raw materials needed for its products dip as demand increased in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the company began working with new ethanol suppliers, some of which “intentionally or mistakenly, provided methanol instead of ethyl alcohol,” Dunn said.

4E Brands was unaware of the substitution, he said.

After the recall, 4E Brands halted operations. It was hit with multiple class action, personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

The company is currently working to destroy all of its contaminated hand sanitizers and send all of its non-contaminated products to its parent in Mexico, according to Dunn.

The case is In re 4E Brands Northamerica LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 22-50009.

For 4E Brands: Matthew Cavenaugh and Genevieve Graham, of Jackson Walker

For 4E Global: Patricia Tomasco, Benjamin Finestone, Daniel Holzman and Gabriel Soledad of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

