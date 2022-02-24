ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BC-BKW--T25-Women's Top 25 Fared

Hastings Tribune
 2 days ago

No. 1 South Carolina (25-1) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Thursday. No. 2 Stanford (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Thursday. No. 3 NC State (25-3)did not play. Next: at No. 23 Virginia Tech, Sunday. No. 4 Louisville (23-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh,...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. Baylor prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 best bets from proven model

It's a battle of Big 12 heavyweights Saturday night when the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks visit the 10th-ranked Baylor Bears. The Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2) have a two-game lead over Baylor and Texas Tech in the conference and has three games left after today. KU thumped the Bears 83-59 on Feb. 5 and comes in off a 102-83 rout of Kansas State on Tuesday. The Bears (23-5, 11-4) will be seeking revenge on their home floor. They are second in the conference behind the Jayhawks in scoring but are a better team defensively. They have won four of their last five, most recently a 66-64 overtime win against Oklahoma State on Monday.
NBA
247Sports

Top247 defensive lineman Ashton Porter gets Oklahoma State offer

The top defensive line prospect in the Houston area for the 2023 class is now a target for Oklahoma State. Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch four-star Ashton Porter added an offer from the Cowboys on Friday. Porter already holds a long list of offers with Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Michigan,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Lineups, time, TV, facts

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN/WHB (810 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 35-7. The Jayhawks have won five of the last seven games and 16 of 19 in the series. … The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams this season, 83-59, on Feb. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse. Christian Braun scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and nine boards and Jalen Wilson 15 points and seven boards for KU. Adam Flagler scored 16 points and Kendall Brown 12 for Baylor. ... KU is 14-4 vs. Baylor at Ferrell Center. KU is 2-2 in the last four meetings in Waco. ... The two teams have split the season series the past two seasons and three times in four years. ... KU handed the Bears their first loss of the season (after 18 victories) a year ago, 71-58, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Allen. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Baylor as KU coach. … KU has 23 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons, a streak which started during the 1989-90 season. … KU has 12 league wins for the 22nd consecutive season. … Self is 752-227 all-time, including 545-122 while at Kansas. … Kansas is 19-1 when leading at the half. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,444 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 224 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in the 26 games he’s played in this season, tying Wayne Simien’s 2004-05 season for the longest single-season streak in the Self era. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and 22 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in five games this season and eight times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times this season — 10 times in the last 12 games.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Wichita Eagle

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Lineups, TV, time, score prediction

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12): The Cyclones have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win their last three and potentially solidify themselves an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State has beaten TCU, Oklahoma and West Virginia to enter this weekend with some momentum. Izaiah Brockington is the player that makes the Cyclones go. He is one of the top scorers in the Big 12 and is coming off a 35-point effort against West Virginia earlier this week.
WICHITA, KS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Pittsburgh taps former Browns QB Kyle Lauletta as their starter for 2022, just not the one you’re thinking

The Cleveland Browns will see one of their own in Pittsburgh in 2022. Kyle Lauletta is the newest starter in the Steel City. That’s right, Lauletta is going to Pittsburgh to be their new starter. Just, not *that* team in Pittsburgh. No, Lauletta will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2022, but instead, he’ll be suiting up for the brand new Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Texas A M#Stanford#Baylor#Uconn#Lsu#Texas Tech#Tcu#Notre Dame#Clemson#Byu#Rutgers#Miam
CBS Sports

How to watch TCU vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-3 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas Tech and TCU will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Red Raiders should still be riding high after a big win, while the Horned Frogs will be looking to right the ship.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas at Baylor odds, picks and prediction

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) and No. 11 Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4) clash in a top-15 tussle Saturday in Waco, Texas. The contest at the Ferrell Center is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Baylor odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #10 Baylor Bears and the #5 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Ferrell Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. On Monday, Baylor narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past...
WACO, TX
247Sports

KU basketball at Baylor: Preview and how to watch

No. 5 Kansas basketball (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) will look sweep No. 10 Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) in the regular-season series on Saturday. KU is inching closer to claiming its 63rd conference title in program history and a win Waco, Tex. would go a long way in doing that. KU enters the contest off the back off a fast-paced win over Kansas State that saw the Jayhawks tie a season-high with 102 points. Baylor, on the other hand, played on Monday and won an overtime thriller over Oklahoma State on the road.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds, how to watch, live stream: Model makes Feb. 26 college basketball prediction

The basketball version of the Bedlam Series rivalry unfolds on Saturday when the Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9). Oklahoma State pulled out a 64-55 win in Stillwater on Feb. 5 the first time these teams met this season. These teams have struggled down the stretch in Big 12 play, however. The Sooners have lost four of their last five, while the Cowboys have dropped three of five. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy