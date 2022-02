Malawi declares polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years. According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the case detected in the southern African country was in a three-year-old girl who experienced onset of paralysis last year. South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as type 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) after virus sequencing.

