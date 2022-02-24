ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bouygues expects to build from return to pre-pandemic profit

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bouygues should grow its sales and core profit further in 2022, the French conglomerate...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

ConocoPhillips bests pre-pandemic results with $8.1B profit in 2021

At least in terms of its books, ConocoPhillips pulled out of the pandemic in a big way last year. The Houston-based producer on Thursday posted full-year 2021 earnings of nearly $8.1 billion companywide and approximately $1.4 billion in Alaska. ConocoPhillips netted $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter overall and $451...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
simpleflying.com

IAG Expects To Operate 85% Of Its Pre-Pandemic Network This Year

International Airlines Group (IAG) expects it will operate around 85% of its pre-COVID capacity over 2022. In its optimistic fourth-quarter results, IAG forecasts a return to profits in 2022 and cut its losses by more than half over the year 2021. 85% passenger capacity through 2022. In its fourth-quarterly results,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish salmon sales grow as exports return to pre-pandemic levels

The amount of Scottish salmon bought in the United Kingdom last year increased by 4,600 tonnes – while exports have returned to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit levels, according to industry statistics.Salmon Scotland’s economic report published on Thursday shows 63,300 tonnes of the farmed fish was sold in the UK during 2021, a rise of 7.8%.The value of salmon sales also grew to £1.1 billion, up from £1.05 billion in 2020.It means salmon remained the UK’s biggest food export, followed by bread and pastries, chocolate, cereals, and cheese.The weight of salmon exported last year was 97,835 tonnes, 4% higher than during 2019...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Profit Margin#Reuters#French

Comments / 0

Community Policy