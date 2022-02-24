ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Running Red-Hot Into Postseason

The University of Iowa wrestling team looks to...

Iowa State
Chronicle

Vikings Can't Counter Red-Hot Red Devils in Regional Loss

Mossyrock went blow-for-blow with Neah Bay in the first half but couldn't keep up with the Red Devils' hot shooting from deep in a 58-40 loss in the 1B Regional round Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School. The loss means Mossyrock will now play in a loser-out game...
MOSSYROCK, WA
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF

