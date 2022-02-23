ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers: Chauncey Billups offers positive injury update on Keon Johnson

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Wednesday remained hopeful that rookie Keon Johnson can debut with the team on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors.

The Trail Blazers acquired Johnson from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4 in the five-player trade involving Norman Powell and Robert Covington. However, he has yet to suit up with the team after dealing with a right ankle sprain suffered with the Clippers.

Johnson said following the trade that it would still likely be a few more weeks before he could return to play but appears to have made good progress in his recovery.

“Keon is getting close,” Billups said. “I’m hopeful that he’ll be out there tomorrow. He practiced today, looked good. Obviously, we have to see how he feels after a live practice. It is his first time in quite a while so I’m hoping he can help us tomorrow.”

Johnson, the 21st pick, played sparingly with the Clippers, averaging 3.5 points in 15 appearances. He spent much of the season in the NBA G League and averaged 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 16 games with the Agua Caliente Clippers.

The 19-year-old spent much of the season with the Clippers in a developmental role and it will be worth monitoring how he progresses along in a new situation. He earned praise from L.A. for his ability to pick things up so he should be able to do that again in Portland.

