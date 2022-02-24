ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Markets Head to New Lows; EBAY, BKNG Shares Down Post-Earnings

By Mark Vickery
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

With no economic data reporting today and most of the high-impact companies already past their quarterly earnings reports, it was going to be difficult for pre-market bulls to hand onto the gains they’d managed ahead of today’s opening bell. In this column, we called it a “dead-cat bounce,” but it’s not even that good: this “dead cat” got run over by a Russian tank.
For five straight trading sessions, both the Dow and Nasdaq have posted lower closes. In today’s case, the Dow dropped -464 points or -1.38%; the Nasdaq -344 points or -2.57%. Both indexes closed at their session lows, as did the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 — down -1.84% and -1.82%, respectively. Even more disappointingly, the Dow had been +235 points earlier today at its session high.
The Nasdaq is now nearly -20% from its all-time highs, having taken out the year-to-date intraday low from January 24th today. The S&P is -12% from its own all-time high, which occurred just a short six weeks ago. Ten of 11 sectors closed lower on the day, with only Energy — unsurprisingly, considering the industry’s relationship to Russia — moving higher. It’s a tough slog these days, no doubt; even with overall Q4 earnings season coming up roses, too many question marks on the horizon are causing portfolios to shed equity assets.
And it’s not like the crypto market is faring much better. Bitcoin — lauded by supporters as “digital gold” — is proving less of a hedge against inflation and global turmoil than many people had originally surmised. Much less, in fact. Its price has tumbled to a two-week low on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the leading crypto having lost nearly half its value from November highs.
eBay EBAY investors will be all too happy to see this trading day end: shares are down -11% following its fiscal Q1 earnings report, which gave softer guidance for next quarter after surprising to the upside on earnings ($1.05 per share versus 99 cents expected) and coming inline on sales ($2.61 billion). Tougher comps year over year were expected, and this company does not miss on the bottom line, ever. But the company has now given back its pandemic gains and is down -30% from its all-time highs.
Booking Holdings BKNG shares had gone up initially following its Q4 earnings report Wednesday afternoon, but have since sunk back into the red, as well. Earnings of $15.83 per share outpaced the $12.73 in the Zacks consensus (and exponentially ahead of the -57 cents per share posted in the year-ago quarter). Revenues of $2.98 billion topped expectations of $2.90 billion. Gross Travel Bookings grew 116% year over year, to $76.6 billion. Clearly a company on the opposite trajectory as eBay currently.
Weekly Jobless Claims and a revised Q4 GDP are on deck for Thursday morning, with New Home Sales out after the opening bell. But these days, such benchmarks pale in comparison to the specter of full-scale war in Eastern Europe. They don’t even stand up well against the idea that interest rates might be near mid-single digits by year’s end, depending on how nasty inflation remains. So buckle up and snap on the chinstrap; it’s going to be a rough-and-tumble near-term period.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>


Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:. Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bkng#Earnings Reports#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Down Post#Russian#Russell 2000#235#S P#Energy
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba Stock: Heading For New Crackdown Lows Ahead Of Earnings

Alibaba's latest declines continue to underscore elevated investors' angst on Chinese tech stocks. Alibaba's stock (NYSE: BABA) has continued to lead declines in the Chinese tech sector amidst escalating geopolitical tensions, a slowing economy, and protracted regulatory headwinds that just will not clear up. The stock’s year-to-date gains that defied the U.S. tech stock sell-off earlier this year have also pared since our recent coverage last month. Alibaba's peak-to-trough losses now stand at 20% this year.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in IPG Photonics?

Despite posting stable growth across its business segments in its recent quarterly earnings release, shares of industrial laser manufacturing company IPG Photonics (IPGP) have slumped nearly 7.7% in price over the past month. So, is it wise to buy the dip in the stock? Let's discuss. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Weber slides to post-IPO low after inflation pressures whack earnings

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) sunk to a post-IPO low of $8.57 after the company fell short of its FQ1 earnings report. Sales fell 8% during the quarter, including a 13% drop in the Americas. Weber (WEBR) execs said the results were affected by acute supply chain challenges and dramatic inflationary headwinds in raw materials, inbound freight and foreign exchange dynamics.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Roblox shares close down 26% after earnings miss

Roblox shares plunged 26% after the company reported earnings that missed expectations. The gaming company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $770 million, below the $772 million that analysts expected. Its loss of 25 cents per share was wider than the 13 cents anticipated. Roblox also reported 49.5 million daily active users,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TC BioPharm stock hits new post-IPO low

TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock hit a new post-initial public offering low of $1.69 per share on Tuesday and has yet to close above its IPO price of $4.25. Shares of the biotech group last changed hands at $1.69, down 17% for the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. After opening the session at $2 per share, the stock trended steadily downward, hitting a new 52-week low of $1.69 in late afternoon trading.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Reddit Stocks To Watch Under $1

This week has gotten off to a rocky start, thanks to the news over the weekend. The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis has some fearing for an international conflict. Sources have cited that Russian troops poured into Ukraine’s “breakaway” region, leading to global powers moving for sanctions. Germany has already suspended its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, helping boost energy stocks. Meanwhile, retail investors continue to hunt for volatility in a sea of red to start the short week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

eBay: Q4 Earnings Insights

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. eBay beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Ginkgo Bioworks, down 9% today, hits new post-IPO low

Late last month, BofA Securities initiated Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA -9.0%)with a buy rating following a selloff at the time. Hell, maths have changed a lot since I left school.... @jmdc33 I got pummeled on Stocktwits for questioning someone who said they lost 200% on a stock. The worst of it was many agreed with him, none with me, and the insults were vicious albeit not very clever...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy Commerzbank (CRZBY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March

While it's true that there are plenty of complicated factors that could impact the stock market going forward, it’s important to remember that volatility can present opportunities.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lowe's posts strong Q4 results on strong housing market

NEW YORK — (AP) — Lowe’s Cos., the nation's second-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot, offered an upbeat annual outlook after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed a still sizzling housing market. The report, released Wednesday, follows a robust quarterly report from Home Depot. Home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy