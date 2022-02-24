ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouygues expects to build from return to pre-pandemic profit

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bouygues should grow its sales and core profit further in 2022, the French conglomerate...

kelo.com

Reuters

Price increases to help Michelin exceed pre-pandemic profits this year

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Michelin (MICP.PA) expects this year's profits to exceed pre-pandemic levels, the French tyre maker said on Monday, as it posted better-than-expected 2021 results helped by volume and price increases that offset inflationary pressures. The company expects its segment operating profit to rise to more than...
AGRICULTURE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

ConocoPhillips bests pre-pandemic results with $8.1B profit in 2021

At least in terms of its books, ConocoPhillips pulled out of the pandemic in a big way last year. The Houston-based producer on Thursday posted full-year 2021 earnings of nearly $8.1 billion companywide and approximately $1.4 billion in Alaska. ConocoPhillips netted $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter overall and $451...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
simpleflying.com

IAG Expects To Operate 85% Of Its Pre-Pandemic Network This Year

International Airlines Group (IAG) expects it will operate around 85% of its pre-COVID capacity over 2022. In its optimistic fourth-quarter results, IAG forecasts a return to profits in 2022 and cut its losses by more than half over the year 2021. 85% passenger capacity through 2022. In its fourth-quarterly results,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU expected to drop pre-departure travel tests for all countries from 1 March

Fully vaccinated British travellers could soon be able to enter EU countries without any need for pre-departure Covid testing.The same policy shift would also see children aged six to 18 who have not yet had their second dose of the vaccine allowed into the EU, provided they can show a negative PCR test result. The change in rules for travellers from countries outside the EU are set to be passed by the European Council today, reports The Telegraph, and are expected to take effect on 1 March.The hope is that the move will simplify travel across the bloc, replacing the...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans to hold on Monday and added that the banking system remained stable after a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia's financial institutions. The central bank said bank cards were...
ECONOMY

