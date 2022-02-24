ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash in hand, Getlink beats expectations but stays quiet on guidance

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Getlink’s annual revenues and core profit slightly beat market expectations on Thursday due to cost control though the operator of the Channel Tunnel stayed mute on its guidance. The group, which has not provided an outlook since October 2020, said it would share full-year targets...

Seeking Alpha

Blueprint Medicines sets 2022 revenue guidance below expectations

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -9.1%) is trading sharply lower in the morning hours on Wednesday after the company initiated a lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Announcing its Q4 2021 results, Blueprint (NASDAQ:BPMC) reported $107M in quarterly revenue, including $20.0M net product revenues from sales of systemic mastocytosis (SM) drug, AYVAKIT, and $87M in collaboration revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DraftKings guidance could reset expectations on sports betting profitability

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) opened with a 14.39% drop after the sports betting company's below-consensus EBITDA guidance overshadowed a Q4 revenue beat. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Brian Egger noted that the DKNG guidance for a 2022 EBITDA loss that is $300M to $400M deeper than consensus underscores the near-term profit hit from customer-acquisition costs as sports betting companies penetrate new states. That heated competition in new markets is expected to last all year.
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Hannon Armstrong boosts, extends dividend, EPS guidance after Q4 beat

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) increased and extended its guidance for its annual dividend growth while also boosting its expected growth rate for earnings after Q4 easily beat the consensus estimate. It now expects its annual dividend per share to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5%-8%; it had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#European Union#Reuters#The Channel Tunnel#Eu#Eleclink#British#French
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts beats estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Genuine Parts Company shares GPC, -1.12% rose 1% in premarket trade Thursday, after the car parts maker beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and offered guidance that was above consensus. Atlanta-based Genuine Parts posted net income of $256.0 million, or $1.79 a share, for the quarter, up from $171.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings were also $1.79, ahead of the $1.59 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 13% to $4.8 billion from $4.3 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.7 billion FactSet consensus. "Strong sales growth combined with ongoing initiatives to improve gross margin and control expenses in an inflationary environment drove an 18% increase in adjusted earnings per share, which along with our continued focus on working capital improvement, helped us to deliver strong cash flow," Chief Executive Paul Donahue said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 adjusted EPS of $7.45 to $7.60, above the FactSet consensus of $7.31. It expects sales to grow 9% to 11%, compared with a FactSet consensus that implies growth of about 5%. Shares have gained 31% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Airbnb Beats on Earnings and Gives Strong Guidance

Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue in its fourth quarter. The company reported 73.4 million nights and experiences booked in the fourth quarter, down nearly 8% from the prior quarter and missing estimates. Airbnb is expecting its first-quarter 2022 nights and experiences booked to significantly exceed Q1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Lantheus climbs as outlook beats expectations

Healthcare supplier Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) has added ~32% in the pre-market Thursday on above-average volume after the company set its outlook ahead of Wall Street forecasts on the back of a strong beat in its Q4 2021 financials. Worldwide revenue for the quarter and full-year jumped ~38% YoY and ~25%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Sierra Wireless jumps 18% after easy earnings beat, strong guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 18.4% higher today, tagging its highest point in six weeks, after it solidly beat revenue expectations in the fourth quarter and guided to robust outperformance in the current quarter. Its non-GAAP net income surprised with a gain vs. expectations that the company would lose $0.15/share on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lowe's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY22 Guidance

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5% year-on-year, to $21.34 billion, beating the consensus of $20.87 billion. Comparable sales increased 5%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business rose 5.1%. EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.70. Gross profit climbed 8.8% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SciPlay Is Considerably Cheap And Holds Tons Of Cash In Hand

SciPlay develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay (SCPL) has been developing games for more than 21 years. Management is successfully implementing a data-driven approach, which allows the company to sell third-party games. Yes, I see some risks from the fact that SciPlay is a controlled entity. With that, the current stock price is completely unjustified. I believe that the free cash flow would imply a higher valuation. Both investment analysts and management are expecting FCF growth in the coming years. Perhaps, the market is not fully aware of these optimistic expectations.
GAMBLING
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans to hold on Monday and added that the banking system remained stable after a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia's financial institutions. The central bank said bank cards were...
ECONOMY

