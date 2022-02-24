HammerFall drop new video single, “Brotherhood”

Only Baker, a company indirectly responsible for the aesthetics of dozens of your favorite skate videos over the past 22 years, could release a jaw-dropping video and simply title it ‘Baker Video With, Andrew Zach and Rowan’… The 25-minute banger released on the brand’s YouTube channel this morning with full parts from The Boss, fairly recent pro Zach Allen, and the 800 lb. gorilla Rowan Zorilla, along with clips from most of the Baker crew. (Zorilla has a two-song part, and one of them is a Todd Rundgren joint… NBD?) You’re gonna want to give this video your undivided attention because once it starts it doesn’t slow down, and you’re bound to miss something. Actually, we guarantee you’ll want to rewatch this immediately so make sure you have an hour free in your schedule. The Boss just doesn’t slow down!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO