ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HammerFall drop new video single, “Brotherhood”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish heavy metal outfit HammerFall have unleashed their new single titled “Brotherhood,” which you can check out below in official music video form. The tune marks the third single to be released from the band’s upcoming album dubbed ‘Hammer of Dawn,’ which releases this Friday, February 25th through Napalm Records...

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Skuff Micksun Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

A Cleveland native who returned to town after seven years in Chicago, Skuff Micksun has just released a music video for his new single, “Magnificent.”. “I just started putting words down, not necessarily in any rhythm or with the intention of a song but just to get something out,” says Micksun when asked about the inspiration for the boisterous track. “When I read what I had written down, I realized I’d captured what I was feeling in that moment on paper and ran to my keyboard to write the music. Then, came the chorus which just felt like something a lot of people I know could relate to, including myself.”
CLEVELAND, OH
loudersound.com

Michael Romeo drops rocking new video for Metamorphosis

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has released a brand new video for Metamorphosis, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from Romeo's upcoming album War of the Worlds, Part 2, which is released through InsideOut Music on March 25. "Here's another one from my new solo album War...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lucki Drops Off New Single & Music Video For "Super Urus"

Chicago's Lucki is following the success of December's WAKE UP LUCKI with a new single, "Super Urus," named after the new Lamborghini SUV, as The Fader reports. "The record is classic Lucki: heartbroken, simmering in toxicity, and accelerating ever faster into the future," the article notes, adding that the Fansie-produced beat features "a potent combo of booming 808s and 'Blinded By The Lights' style synths."
CHICAGO, IL
Kerrang

Denzel Curry drops new single, Zatoichi, featuring slowthai

Genre-blending rapper Denzel Curry has teamed up with slowthai for a dynamic new single, Zatoichi. The track is taken from Denzel's upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which is dropping 'soon' via Loma Vista Recordings. Previously, the musician explained of all the different sounds he'd be exploring on the record: “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum'n'bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wallin
The Independent

Ukraine president follows Madonna on Instagram after she posts divisive musical montage about Russian invasion

Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has followed Madonna on Instagram after she posted a video montage in support of Ukraine. The singer took to social media on Friday (25 February) to voice her support for the country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. Madonna condemned Russia’s “pointless and greed driven invasion”, adding that “Putin has violated every human rights accord in existence”.The 63-year-old wrote: “We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!”Madonna’s caption accompanied a video she had posted, which featured footage of Ukraine and Putin alongside clips of herself dancing and singing to her 2006 track...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Watch the video for THICK’s charming new single, Love You Forever

Brooklyn punks THICK are celebrating Valentine's Day today with the release of a charming new single and video. Entitled Love You Forever, the trio call the track their "first honest love song", having recently written it for a friend's wedding. “It’s about unconditional love and getting through the hard times – knowing that love transcends all of life’s chapters,” they say. “The song is meant to encapsulate the idea of loving your partners, your friends, and most of all loving yourself.“
MUSIC
NME

Watch the video for Rex Orange County’s warm new single, ‘Amazing’

Rex Orange County has shared the music video for his new single ‘Amazing’, the second offering from his upcoming album ‘Who Cares?‘. Watch below. The upbeat and sunny-sounding ‘Amazing’ is described as an ode to falling in love, with visuals featuring finger puppets directed by Chris Ullens. It follows lead single ‘Keep It Up’, which was released in January.
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Reminders puts out a new single, video

Isle of Wight indie punk rockers Reminders have released a new single, “If You Want It (Don’t Let Me Down).” The group’s debut album, Best of Beach Punk,” will be available on April 1 via Wiretap Records. The new single is the follow-up to the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brotherhood#Music Video#Sao Paulo#Barcelona#Swedish#Napalm Records#The Templars Of Steel#Hf#Hammerfall Heavy Metal#United Forces Tour 2022#Manchester#Berlin
The Berrics Canteen

Baker Releases Jaw-Dropping New Video

Only Baker, a company indirectly responsible for the aesthetics of dozens of your favorite skate videos over the past 22 years, could release a jaw-dropping video and simply title it ‘Baker Video With, Andrew Zach and Rowan’… The 25-minute banger released on the brand’s YouTube channel this morning with full parts from The Boss, fairly recent pro Zach Allen, and the 800 lb. gorilla Rowan Zorilla, along with clips from most of the Baker crew. (Zorilla has a two-song part, and one of them is a Todd Rundgren joint… NBD?) You’re gonna want to give this video your undivided attention because once it starts it doesn’t slow down, and you’re bound to miss something. Actually, we guarantee you’ll want to rewatch this immediately so make sure you have an hour free in your schedule. The Boss just doesn’t slow down!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kembe X Drops New Single "Duh!"

Raspy voiced, intensely focused Kembe X knows that nobody can hold a candle to his flame. From South Holland, a neighborhood of Chicago, Kembe has previously collaborated with adjacent artists in the same creative and lyrical space as him like Guapdad 4000, Ab-Soul and Denzel Curry. Now, with his first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
Kerrang

Grace McKagan drops new single Baby That’s Rock N Roll

Grace McKagan has unveiled her latest solo single (plus a scuzzy accompanying video), Baby That’s Rock N Roll. "Rock’n’roll has a deep authenticity which can sometimes get lost in how it's portrayed in mainstream pop culture and the song is a bit of a nod to that," the singer-songwriter explains of the track. "I really love songs that have an infectious and cool rhythm paired with a fun story. Songs like Hands Around My Throat by Death In Vegas and artists including Suicide, Iggy Pop, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club."
MUSIC
Hypebae

Kehlani Drops Vulnerable New Single Titled "little story"

Kehlani has finally returned with a new single titled “little story,” which is a part of her upcoming album, blue water road. The release follows the R&B songstress’s “Altar” track she dropped back in September 2021. The new project is accompanied by a black-and-white music...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy