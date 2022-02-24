Hotel group Accor swings back to profit as travel business rebounds

Travelers is one of the largest insurers in the country, growing both revenues and profits at a healthy rate. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is one of the largest property & casualty companies in the country. Although the property & casualty industry is highly fragmented and competitive, the peculiar nature of it allows insurers to earn economic profits. The industry has shown positive results despite struggling with a return of non-catastrophic losses to pre-pandemic losses. Travelers is an elite performer in the industry, with underwriting profits and healthy investment income providing the basis for the creation of shareholder value. Management's interests are aligned with investors and they have given cash back to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases at aggressive rates. Travelers' free cash flow is substantial and supports the business's dividend and share repurchase program. Free cash flows are also undervalued, along with the company as a whole.

