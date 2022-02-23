ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPMG parts ways with Phil Mickelson after “reckless” comments

By Sachin Arora
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran golfer Phil Mickelson has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few weeks. He had earlier issued some controversial remarks for the PGA Tour while backing the proposed Super League funded by the Saudi Arabian cash. Meanwhile, one of the top consulting firms KPMG, which served...

