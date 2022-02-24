How to get the Mason Mount FIFA 22 Showdown player item?

Christian Eriksen returned to professional football on Saturday, eight months after collapsing on the field of play during Euro 2020.Eriksen was among the Brentford substitutes for the visit of Newcastle, and the former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder made his emotional return to football from the bench, 258 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euros match against Finland. Allan Saint-Maximin was still missing through injury for the visitors.Eriksen made his entrance as a 51st-minute substitute with Brentford still trailing 2-0. He was met by a standing ovation from the entire Brentford Community Stadium.Christian Eriksen comes on for Brentford pic.twitter.com/r1sEmrblkq— Tom Kershaw (@trlkershaw) February 26, 2022Full report to follow... Read More Brentford coach Thomas Frank was worried for Christian Eriksen’s lifeChristian Eriksen set for emotional return – Premier League talking points‘It will be amazing’: Christian Eriksen set for Brentford debut against Newcastle
Comments / 0