How to get the Mason Mount FIFA 22 Showdown player item?

Brighton host Aston Villa at the Amex on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams aim to boost their top 10 hopes. The Seagulls have fallen off the pace in recent weeks but Graham Potter’s side are still dominating games. The big difference has been their failure to take chances as they have scored just five goals in their last six games and haven’t scored in their last two, which were defeats against Manchester United and Burnley. The latter defeat was a real blow, as Burnley won 3-0 at the Amex and blew Brighton away. Still, Brighton look set for their first-ever top half finish in the top-flight and that would be a great achievement.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO