A new FIFA 22 update is live, but so far, only on PC. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when the update will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and other platforms, but what we do know is everything that the update does, courtesy of official patch notes that reveal and detail what exactly EA has done to the game. Like most updates, there are fixes and changes and improvements that will impact both Career Mode and Ultimate Team, specifically, but there are also broader gameplay changes that will impact every single player of the game.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO