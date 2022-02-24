ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Phil Martelli, Michigan players recap win over Rutgers

By Tien Le
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Martelli led Michigan to a win in his first game...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Phil Martelli said after Michigan basketball's loss to Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With Phil Martelli taking over as interim Michigan basketball head coach as Juwan Howard is suspended for the rest of the regular season, he fell to 1-1, after having lost to Illinois on Sunday, 93-85. The Wolverines had a spirited effort, battling from 15 down to within two in the waning minutes of the game, but the Illini were just too much down the stretch.
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Badgers take Big Ten lead with win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and No. 13 Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and...
Phil Martelli
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
