China to ‘Strictly Control’ Corn Ethanol Production Due to Maize Shortage

Low planting density and irrational nitrogen (N) fertilization are two common practices in conventional cropping of smallholder maize production in Huanghuaihai region of China. A 2-year field experiment was carried out to study the effects of N application and planting density on maize phenology, dry matter accumulation, profit, yield, N uptake and efficiency indices. The experiments included three N application levels (120Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N1; 180Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N2; 240Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N3) and three planting densities (60,000 plants haâˆ’1, D1; 75,000 plants haâˆ’1, D2; 90,000 plants haâˆ’1, D3). Increasing N input and planting density delayed the physiological maturity and enhanced dry matter accumulation. Comparing with the traditional N3 level, grain yield and profit were kept stable at N2 level and decreased at N1 level, partial factor productivity of applied N (PFPN) and nitrogen efficiency ratio (NER) were increased with the decreasing of N level. Comparing with the traditional D1 density, grain yield, profit and PFPN were increased at D2 density and then kept stable at D3 density, NER was kept stable at D2 density and then decreased at D3 density. Based on the predicted maximum profit, the optimal combinations of N application and planting density were 199Â kgÂ haâˆ’1 and 81,081 plants haâˆ’1 in 2017, and 205Â kgÂ haâˆ’1 and 84,782 plants haâˆ’1 in 2018. The two optimal combinations had an increase of 17.6% for grain yield, 39.8% for PEPN, 3.6% for NRE than the traditional N3D1 treatment. Therefore, an appropriate combination of increased planting density with reduced N application could enhance profit and nitrogen use of summer maize in Huanghuaihai region of China.

