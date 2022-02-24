ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China to ‘Strictly Control’ Corn Ethanol Production Due to Maize Shortage

By Shao Haipeng
yicaiglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Feb. 24 -- China has changed tack on ethanol produced from corn biomass, saying it will now “strictly control” the industry because of the short supply of maize, according to the government's annual key policy statement. China will “strictly control the corn-based fuel ethanol processing...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Counter

Corn ethanol was supposed to help the climate. Instead, its production may have made things worse.

Environmental advocates have long warned that incentivizing ethanol production could be a net loss for the planet. A new study suggests that those fears may be well-founded. For 15 years, the federal government has required most gasoline producers to mix corn ethanol into their product, under the assumption that doing so would shrink the carbon footprint of the nation’s transportation fuels. Instead, the purportedly climate-friendly policy may have actually done the opposite: By incentivizing corn production, it spurred the conversion of enormous swaths of pasture and grassland into cropland, a new study has found, resulting in net emissions that could potentially make corn ethanol an even bigger carbon source than gasoline itself.
AGRICULTURE
Ars Technica

Corn ethanol no better—and probably worse—than burning gasoline, study says

For over a decade, the US has blended ethanol with gasoline in an attempt to reduce the overall carbon pollution produced by fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks. But a new study says that the practice may not be achieving its goals. In fact, burning ethanol made from corn—the major source in the US—may be worse for the climate than just burning gasoline alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Optimizing planting density and nitrogen application to enhance profit and nitrogen use of summer maize in Huanghuaihai region of China

Low planting density and irrational nitrogen (N) fertilization are two common practices in conventional cropping of smallholder maize production in Huanghuaihai region of China. A 2-year field experiment was carried out to study the effects of N application and planting density on maize phenology, dry matter accumulation, profit, yield, N uptake and efficiency indices. The experiments included three N application levels (120Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N1; 180Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N2; 240Â kgÂ haâˆ’1, N3) and three planting densities (60,000 plants haâˆ’1, D1; 75,000 plants haâˆ’1, D2; 90,000 plants haâˆ’1, D3). Increasing N input and planting density delayed the physiological maturity and enhanced dry matter accumulation. Comparing with the traditional N3 level, grain yield and profit were kept stable at N2 level and decreased at N1 level, partial factor productivity of applied N (PFPN) and nitrogen efficiency ratio (NER) were increased with the decreasing of N level. Comparing with the traditional D1 density, grain yield, profit and PFPN were increased at D2 density and then kept stable at D3 density, NER was kept stable at D2 density and then decreased at D3 density. Based on the predicted maximum profit, the optimal combinations of N application and planting density were 199Â kgÂ haâˆ’1 and 81,081 plants haâˆ’1 in 2017, and 205Â kgÂ haâˆ’1 and 84,782 plants haâˆ’1 in 2018. The two optimal combinations had an increase of 17.6% for grain yield, 39.8% for PEPN, 3.6% for NRE than the traditional N3D1 treatment. Therefore, an appropriate combination of increased planting density with reduced N application could enhance profit and nitrogen use of summer maize in Huanghuaihai region of China.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Ethanol#Ethanol Fuel
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy