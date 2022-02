The Seattle Kraken will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Jose Sharks in a battle of Pacific Division cellar dwellers on Sunday night. San Jose, which is in seventh place in the Pacific, holds a 15-point lead over the last-place Kraken. Both teams are coming off home losses to the Boston Bruins. Seattle dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime on Thursday while the Sharks fell 3-1 to the Bruins on Saturday.

