Pi’erre Bourne’s SossHouse Releases Second Merch Line

At times an affronted detail, hairdos among men in hip-hop have a track record of accentuating their presence. Within hip-hop’s history, acts like Kurtis Blow, Big Daddy Kane, Snoop Dogg, and more have established signature looks, with their hairdos serving as the main attraction. Multi-talent Bow Wow also fits this mold as one faculty about his way of rocking a wide range of hairstyles from cornrows to blowouts and braid-outs, ever since the infancy of his career. Now, the rapper, actor, and entrepreneur is taking on the duty of becoming a mogul in the hair care industry with his recent collaboration with Kiss Colors and Care.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO