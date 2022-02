Chinese officials could be seen in a viral video Friday attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, tweeted Friday along with the video. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."

CHINA ・ 20 DAYS AGO