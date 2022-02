Richardson officials expect a prosperous 2022 after seeing increased revenues from hotels, city parks and the golf course. In a presentation given to council Feb. 7, city staff analyzed Richardson’s overall budget for October-December 2021, comparing it to initial expectations and the same time frame in fiscal year 2020-21. “It is a positive trend that we are happy to see,” Assistant City Manager Shanna Sims-Bradish said of the increased community participation. “We still haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, but they’re going in the right direction. We are cautiously optimistic about what this means.”

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO