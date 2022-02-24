ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

$7 Corn and $17 Soybeans….

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Submitted by /u/OkVictory8524 [link] [comments]Reddit Post Views:...

stockxpo.com

KLFY.com

FSA working with soybean and rice farmers

Currently the FSA is working on mainly rice and soybean loans operating loans, with some sugarcane loans as well. This means they are working on financing their 2022 operating expenses.The FSA urges farmers to apply now. Visit farmers.gov to find your local office and information about who to talk to and how to make an appointment.
HGTV

How to Grow Corn

Sweet corn is one of the world's favorite vegetables — and growing corn is especially popular with home gardeners. Grow a successful corn crop with these step-by-step instructions. Materials + Tools. Corn does not have a very deep root system, so be sure to plant in a spot that's...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Wheat and corn eased after...
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
SCNow

Search on for heat-resistant soybeans

Soybeans are one of the top cash crops grown in South Carolina, but high temperatures during the growing season limit yields and cut into profits. Two Clemson University researchers believe a better understanding of traits associated with heat tolerance in soybeans can help in developing heat-tolerant varieties that can lead to more sustainable crop production. They have received a $649,895 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to study soybeans’ efficiency for heat tolerance. This grant continues research in which the researchers are examining traits that lead to heat tolerance in soybeans.
iheart.com

Iowa Soybean Association representatives check in from Brazil

A delegation of Iowa farmers are personally visiting several farms and agricultural facilities in west central Mato Grosso including:. Morena Farms near Campo Novo (they all got to hop aboard combines and do some harvesting!) A farm and processing facility operated by Bom Futuroa near Sapezal. Bom Futuroa is Brazil’s...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans stay firm on South America weather risks

PARIS/MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans extended gains on Thursday, supported by the risk of further drought losses to South American crops despite improved rain prospects for next week. Corn was little changed, underpinned by uncertainty over South American weather but curbed by weaker crude oil. Wheat rose as...
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
Agriculture Online

Consider SCN before planting soybeans

Planting soybeans back-to-back may seem like an ideal way to cut costs in light of heightened input costs and fertilizer shortages, but planting in soybean cyst nematode (SCN) infested fields could have economic and agronomic impacts. “SCN reproduction is greater in hot, dry growing seasons, and many soil samples collected...
thespruceeats.com

What Is Corn Syrup?

Corn syrup is a liquid sweetener made from corn starch. It's slightly less sweet than ordinary table sugar, and has a wide variety of culinary applications, including making candy, jams and jellies, frostings and baked goods. Fast Facts. What Is Corn Syrup?. Corn syrup is a liquid sweetener made from...
thesouthernladycooks.com

MOLASSES BUTTER SKILLET CORN

Molasses butter skillet corn is only four ingredients. It takes very little time to prepare and it’s full of flavor. It’s creamy, buttery, and delicious. The molasses has such a rich deep flavor, so it adds a wonderful sweetness to the corn. Add this dish to any dinner or holiday gathering. Whenever I can make a dish that is simple to prepare but packs a flavor punch…I’m in! That IS this recipe.
