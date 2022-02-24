$7 Corn and $17 Soybeans….

Soybeans are one of the top cash crops grown in South Carolina, but high temperatures during the growing season limit yields and cut into profits. Two Clemson University researchers believe a better understanding of traits associated with heat tolerance in soybeans can help in developing heat-tolerant varieties that can lead to more sustainable crop production. They have received a $649,895 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to study soybeans’ efficiency for heat tolerance. This grant continues research in which the researchers are examining traits that lead to heat tolerance in soybeans.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO