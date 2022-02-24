Will Seattle open the checkbook for Quandre Diggs?

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
The Seahawks have a number of key players set to hit free agency, but perhaps no player is currently better or more on his game than free safety Quandre Diggs. Diggs, 29, is coming off back-t0-back Pro Bowl seasons for the Seahawks, and since he joined the team midway through 2019, Diggs has thrived with 13 interceptions in 38 regular season games.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -101, Nashville SC +280, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals. The Seattle Sounders start the season at home against Nashville. The Sounders went 17-8-9 overall and 8-4-6 at home a season ago. The Sounders scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game. Nashville went 12-4-18...
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season. His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
John Elway has a new role with the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 offseason. On Sunday, longtime Broncos insider Mike Klis reported that the Denver legend will have a new title this year. From 9News in Denver:. The best player in Broncos history who also served for a decade...
After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
As noted by the NFL's website, the league altered how players are allowed to line up and block on kickoff plays ahead of the 2018 season in an attempt to make those instances safer, and the XFL went even further for its initial relaunch in 2020 before that league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
Behind the scenes, it seems that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer had enough of his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. When Mike Zimmer was fired as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, it seemed like a long overdue move from an outside perspective. Zimmer failed to maintain the level of success the team saw after the Minneapolis Miracle, ending his final season as head coach with another losing record.
After saying Aaron Rodgers is well worth over $50 million per year to the Green Bay Packers, Erik Burkhardt has now turned his attention to his own client. On Monday, Kyler Murray’s agent released a lengthy statement that boils down to one thing: pay Kyler. Burkhardt’s address opens with...
As soon as reports came out that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, the news sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next and how the dominoes fall for ESPN, Fox, Amazon, and other networks.
A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
