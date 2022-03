Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Travel on I-66 East and West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20, as bridge beams are installed for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes. Two-way traffic will run on the I-66 West side so that crews can safely install bridge beams over I-66 East. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO