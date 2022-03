It is time for the annual Neabsco Watershed Spring Cleanup, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help, starting at 9:00 a.m. March 5. In 2020, 247 adults and children came out to help clean up the watershed that empties into the Potomac River and collected enough trash to fill 260 large trash bags and 82 tires for a total of 3,840 pounds of trash. The number of volunteers went down in 2021 to 85 people due to the pandemic. Still, those volunteers collected 170 bags of trash and 21 tires for a total of 3,600 pounds of trash.

