The digital transformation has made the financial landscape more crowded and competitive than ever before. Credit unions (CUs) face the dual challenge of finding ways to offer the latest digital banking tools to their members while still bringing something extra that differentiates them from neobanks and even larger, traditional financial institutions (FIs) with whom they now have to compete. FinTech partnerships provide the potential to help CUs in offering the latest in online and mobile banking experiences while enabling CUs to focus on delivering the personalized service and community connection that defines them.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO