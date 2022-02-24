ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Americold Logistics, DSV, Preferred Freezer Services

texasguardian.com
 2 days ago

The latest research on "Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Dsv#Freezer Services#Htf Mi
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Last-mile delivery firm Pickup names Brian Kava CEO

Brenda Stoner founded Pickup to create a technology-focused solution in the difficult and laborious last-mile delivery segment of big and bulky items. The company has grown considerably since its founding eight years ago, and now Stoner is handing the reins to a seasoned executive who will be charged with growing the business. Brian Kava joined Pickup in September 2021 as head of sales and marketing and is now taking the helm as CEO. Stoner will remain with the company focused on innovation.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Company Wants To Beat The COVID-19 Supply Chain Crises Facing The Ammunition Industry With Acquisitions And Production Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Americans are reportedly short on ammunition, and unfortunately, there isn’t enough available to reload. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has degenerated into a growing global problem — it’s been dubbed the great ammo shortage.
INDUSTRY
@growwithco

Black-Owned Business Ecosystem

Developing Black-owned businesses offers a great economic opportunity for the U.S. Here’s how to build and support the Black-owned business ecosystem. Despite the United States’ rich history of Black entrepreneurship and innovation, the economic potential of supporting Black business owners has yet to be fully realized. As of 2021, Black-owned businesses were less than half as likely as white-owned businesses to obtain all of their requested funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy