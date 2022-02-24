Heparin Sodium Market Size Forecast to Reach US$2.4 billion by 2027

Clinical practice guidelines for patients with diabetes recommend using blood pressure (BP) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk to guide antihypertensive treatment. While this approach directs treatment to patients who should receive a large ASCVD risk reduction, its effect on other outcomes is uncertain. The aim of this study was to assess the contributions of systolic blood pressure level (SBP) and predicted 10-year ASCVD risk using Pooled Cohort risk equations to the prediction of major macrovascular disease, death and major microvascular disease in patients with diabetes. Data came from 7426 individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without macrovascular disease at baseline in the Action in Diabetes and Vascular Disease: Preterax and Diamicron Modified Release Controlled Evaluation (ADVANCE) trial. The risk for major macrovascular events and death increased progressively across ASCVD risk categories. Compared to participants with 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20% and SBP <130"‰mmHg, the hazard ratios (HRs) (95% confidence intervals (CIs)) associated with SBP â‰¥150"‰mmHg and 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20%, 20"“34% and â‰¥35% were 1.01 (0.58, 1.77), 1.90 (1.28, 2.84) and 2.82 (1.98, 4.01) for major macrovascular disease, respectively, and 0.83 (0.42, 1.62), 1.79 (1.13, 2.82) and 3.29 (2.22, 4.88) for death, respectively. The risk for major microvascular disease increased with BP regardless of ASCVD risk; HRs for SBP â‰¥150"‰mmHg and 10-year predicted ASCVD risk <20%, 20"“34% and â‰¥35% vs. ASCVD risk <20% and SBP <130"‰mmHg were 1.52 (1.08,2.13), 1.47 (1.10, 1.96) and 1.23 (0.94, 1.60), respectively. ASCVD risk in addition to SBP improved the estimation of major macrovascular events and death but not major microvascular events among individuals with T2D.

