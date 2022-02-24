ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Fresh doughnuts please TL taste testers

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0fz7_0eNYTVmg00
These old-fashioned molasses doughnuts aren’t uniform in shape or shade, but they disappeared fast when our test cook took them to the newsroom. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

I can’t claim to be an expert at deep frying, but when I made some old-fashioned molasses doughnuts in the Times Leader Test Kitchen this week, I had a bunch of happy taste testers on my hands.

One of them, page designer Toni Pennello, was starting to tell me how she “loved the spices, and the way the doughnut was so soft inside, maybe from the molasses” when she interrupted herself to gesture across the newsroom.

“Oh, look, Kevin’s in heaven!”

Indeed, reporter Kevin Carroll appeared sublimely content as he ate his third — or was it fourth? — doughnut.

“I love it; it’s so warm,” he said of the fresh-from-the-kitchen creation. “It makes me feel very warm and cozy inside. It melts in your mouth, almost.”

“It reminded me of holiday baking with my mom,” reporter Ryan Evans said after his first of several doughnuts. “I almost felt innocent again.”

“They’re so good,” Toni said. “So fresh.”

“It reminds me of carnival food, like a funnel cake or a beignet,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, invoking images of the Bloomsburg Fair.

“I would’ve liked a little more powdered sugar on the outside,” she told me, adding that the blend of spices — ginger, ground cloves and allspice — made her think of autumn.

But for some traditional cooks, especially in Pennsylvania Dutch Country, doughnuts aren’t necessarily a fall snack.

They can be a heading-toward-spring treat that you make in time for Fat Tuesday (March 1, this year), in order to use up your sugar and fat before Lent starts.

In Lancaster County, bakeries as well as home cooks often make fastnachts which, based on my internet reading, usually contain mashed potatoes and yeast.

The doughnuts I made don’t have those particular ingredients, so I won’t call them fastnachts . But I’m pleased that many taste testers called them good.

“Oh, so good,” obituary clerk Ashley Bringmann said. “Super moist.”

“I like it that they’re not too sweet,” intern Jordan Daniel added.

“They get better and better,” Kevin said when he was on his third doughnut.

“Better and better with each bite,” said Ryan, also when he was on his third doughnut.

“I knew from the start they were going to be good, and they were,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, who visited the test kitchen to record the shaping of the dough and the frying of the doughnuts for a video, which you should be able to see at timesleader.com/.

Roger was shooting away as I went about rolling and shaping the dough— that’s where not much has changed since I was a preschooler with Play-doh.

He also shot some of the actual frying, where my inexpert timing resulted in some doughnuts coming out darker than others.

“What’s the difference between the dark ones and the light ones?” columnist Bill O’Boyle asked when I brought a bowlful of doughnuts to the newsroom.

“I might have fried the dark ones too long,” I told him.

“The light ones are better,” he said later, adding: “I’m not getting a real strong sense of molasses, but they’re very good.”

“Perfect for a rainy day,” Roger said.

“If you want to just leave the bowl here,” Ryan said. “I’ll eat them all.”

Without further ado, here is the recipe, which I found at CDKitchen.com/. The recipe is supposed to yield 12 doughnuts; I tripled it and ended up with a little more than 36.

Molasses Donuts

1 egg

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon melted butter or margarine

1 3/4 cup flour

1 dash salt

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup sour milk

oil or melted shortening, heated to 360 degrees F

Oil needs to be approximately 4 inches deep. Use fryer or cast iron Dutch oven.

Mix egg, sugar and butter. Add molasses and stir. Add flour and spices. Stir baking soda into sour milk and add to dough. Mix in gently and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Turn chilled dough out on floured surface and roll out to 1/2 inch thickness.

Cut out with donut cutter (or just shape it with your hands if you want to be like the Times Leader Test Cook) and fry, turning once (Do about four at a time). Drain on paper toweling. Roll in cinnamon sugar if you like.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Flushing bakery thrives in new location with fresh doughnuts, big deli sandwiches

FLUSHING, MI — A bakery in Genesee County recently added fresh doughnuts and Italian espresso to its menu. Marcella’s Market Fresh Bakery and Deli, 1444 E. Pierson Road, in Flushing features a slew of baked goods including sour cream coffee cake, scones, carrot cake, cookies, cupcakes, muffins, bread, brownies, lemon bars, doughnuts, pies and custom-made cakes.
FLUSHING, MI
Hawaii Magazine

Taste the Islands’ Fresh Flavors with Pono Potions

With the onset of the Covid-pandemic, Peter Hessler pivoted his young business from selling wholesale products to customers directly. He decided to open a booth at the Lokahi Kailua Market on Oʻahu to share Pono Potions, his all natural beverage syrups. Now, the coffee-curious and cocktail-connoisseurs can drive down...
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hostess announces caffeinated doughnuts

Now you can either drink your caffeine or eat it. For many Americans, grabbing a cup of coffee is an integral part of their morning. While this might be one of the most popular ways for people to get their first jolt of caffeine, one company is hoping to add another breakfast treat to the morning routine.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Evans
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Introduces Twix Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Twix for their first ever Twix doughnuts, including one that stuffs and entire Twix Cookie Bar inside a Krispy Kreme doughnut. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the trio of new doughnuts that will let candy bar and doughnut lovers alike indulge in a new way to enjoy both sweet treats. Available starting today, Monday, February 21st, for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations are the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a Twix Cookie Bar, Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar pieces, and Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar Pieces.
RESTAURANTS
NWI.com

TASTE TEST: Steamwhistle Coffee Roaster's Breakfast Grilled Cheese a fresh take on old classic

Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters brews up locally percolated beans at a coffee shop across from the Lake County Fairgrounds. It's a cozy spot at 924 S. Court Street in Crown Point where one can sip coffee, espresso or tea over conversation or while playing board games. The cafe is an open, airy space that invites hanging out, reading quietly or catching up with friends.
CROWN POINT, IN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Humility, hard work and doughnuts

My appreciation for a good doughnut goes back to my youth. Murfreesboro’s first Dairy Queen on Broad Street got converted into a doughnut shop. I learned to drink my coffee black as the doughnuts provided all the sweetening I needed. When we came to Nashville with my parents as...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testers#Obituary#The Doughnut#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink
NBC Los Angeles

This Truffle-Glazed Doughnut Is a Savory Sweet

They're a famously fun foodstuff, thanks to the fact that they often arrive enrobed in icing and enveloped in a thick layer of eye-bright sprinkles. But while the morning-famous, but-eat-it-any-time treat is famously fun, you can't say the doughnut is famously fungi. That's changing, at least for a couple of...
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

A Decadent Doughnut Shop Out of Medellín Debuts in D.C.

The newest doughnut game in town decorates brioche spheres with fancy chocolates, gold leaf, colorful tropical fruits, Venezuelan rums, and other Latin flavors. Donisima, a fledgling doughnut shop with two locations in the Colombian metropolis of Medellín, makes its stateside debut this week out of an Ivy City ghost kitchen (1369 New York Avenue NE). Daily pickup and delivery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until sellout). D.C.-based chef Miguel Guerra started Donisima during the pandemic with his dad, who lives in Colombia and runs day-to-day operations there.
RESTAURANTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Giving kids a taste of good health – that tastes good

March is National Nutrition Month. The pandemic seems to have had two opposite effects on our eating habits. The more ambitious of us have either doubled down on or taken up eating healthy to help support our immune systems. The rest of us, including our kids, reached for comfort food at every opportunity because, well, during these difficult times, it felt like … comfort.
LINCOLN, NE
Grub Street

Tasting Mennui

Why do I feel like ten years ago people stopped eating like this?” whispered my guest not long after the relentlessly cheerful parade of servers and hosts and drinks experts who populate the suite of cocktail nooks and dining spaces at the newish tasting-menu destination Saga, down on Wall Street, had introduced themselves one by one. There was Ashley, who’d greeted us merrily in the lobby of the Art Deco tower at 70 Pine Street, and the smiling host who met us at the elevator door after we’d been whisked to the 63rd floor. There was Bridget the bartender, who whipped up our gin drinks, and Ellis the sommelier (“I’ll be taking you on your wine journey this evening”), and Daniela, who led us to our table shortly after we toured the various penthouse balconies with their glittering views of the harbor and city, each of them equipped, as on a cruise ship, with electrically warmed chairs and neatly rolled blankets.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mental_Floss

How Doughnuts Became a Beloved American Treat

During World War I, doughnuts became as American as apple pie. Volunteers with the Salvation Army wanted to make pastries to serve to the troops, and since heating oil in a cast-iron pan was easier than procuring ovens on the battlefield, doughnuts quickly became their go-to treat. These so-called "Doughnut...
FOOD & DRINKS
Westerly Sun

Knead a doughnut? Gourmet shop a sweet addition to downtown

WESTERLY — Wearing white powdered sugar and a smile, 7-year-old Maisey French of Westerly said she'd rate her choice — a big, round, powdered sugar doughnut — a two thumbs up. Maisey, the daughter of Jessie and Levi French of Westerly, was sitting inside Knead Doughnuts —...
WESTERLY, RI
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
TEXAS STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy