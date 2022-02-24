Florida man killed in break-in after shooting deputy

Gregory Miedema was found dead after fatally shooting a Florida deputy. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A registered sex offender on the lam after shooting a Florida deputy was killed Wednesday in a shootout with a homeowner during a failed home invasion, officials said.

Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, was fatally shot at a house in Dixie County as he tried to evade capture during a 10-hour manhunt, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said at a news conference.

Police were looking for Miedema since Tuesday night, when he allegedly shot Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson multiple times during a routine traffic stop.

The FDLE issued a “Blue Alert” after the shooting, used when police enlist the public’s help to find a suspect when an officer is wounded or killed.

As multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Miedema, he tried to break into a house home – but ended up mortally wounded in a gunfire exchange with the armed homeowner, officials said.

The homeowner was also hurt but his injuries were categorized as non-life-threatening.

Miedema had been a registered sex offender in Florida.

In 2011, Miedema was sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison after he was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and possession of child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to serve two months of probation.

With Post wires