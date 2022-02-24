ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Peace is something to strive for

Alpena News
 4 days ago

As I have grown older, I have established certain skills. I am very proud of my ability to procrastinate, and my hindsight is top of the line. I can easily think what I should have done instead of what I did do. I was not one to keep...

InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
Times Leader

In rural England, a captive strives for freedom

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The book brings to the light human trafficking and the horrific tale of a young woman trying to survive and escape her captor. It takes place in rural England. A young Vietnamese girl and her sister leave their safe home, lured to England on false promises of lucrative jobs and a bright future. Instead, the girls both get entrapped in a human trafficking ring. “Jane” ends up on a farm with captor “Lenn” who in a short time, forces Jane to marry him.
Daily Northwestern

Arts Alliance strives to create accessible theatre

Art that is easy to relate to. Art that is easy to speak with. Art that is easy to reach. These are the three pillars of Arts Alliance, a Student Theatre Coalition board dedicated to bringing accessible, relatable and universally identifiable work to audiences at Northwestern. Communication senior and Artistic Director Charlotte Jones said the organization aims to create relatable work that leaves audiences with thought-provoking and entertaining experiences.
ABC 4

Nonprofit organization strives to end racism in the community

Jenessa Jimoh, Executive Director & Founder of Diversity Inclusion Values Action or D.I.V.A for short, joined us on the show to share the importance of community organizations, having those hard conversations with your family and those around you with topics involving race. Jimoh started this nonprofit organization as a way to build a safe space and community for those to come together and share their experiences in life. The word D.I.V.A stands for diversity, inclusion, values, and action. This non-profit aims to help put an end to racism in Utah schools. Jimoh brings up that for schools to create a safe environment for their students, faculty should be trained on uncovering their unconscious bias. By doing this faculty will be more confident in interacting with every student.
South Bend Tribune

Lovina cherishes time spent with the grandchildren

Another week has flown by, and it’s already time to pen this column again. Actually, the last column for this month. We will enter March, and soon the calendar will be saying it’s spring. My wish is that the weather will match the calendar. We had a few nice days of temperatures over 50 degrees, so we really had a little spring fever. ...
Religion

