Peace is something to strive for

Jenessa Jimoh, Executive Director & Founder of Diversity Inclusion Values Action or D.I.V.A for short, joined us on the show to share the importance of community organizations, having those hard conversations with your family and those around you with topics involving race. Jimoh started this nonprofit organization as a way to build a safe space and community for those to come together and share their experiences in life. The word D.I.V.A stands for diversity, inclusion, values, and action. This non-profit aims to help put an end to racism in Utah schools. Jimoh brings up that for schools to create a safe environment for their students, faculty should be trained on uncovering their unconscious bias. By doing this faculty will be more confident in interacting with every student.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO