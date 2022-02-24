Stonegate Pub Company charged over death of Durham student Olivia Burt
By Martin Evans,
Telegraph
5 days ago
Britain's biggest pub chain has been charged with Health and Safety offences following the death of a Durham University student outside a nightclub in 2018. Olivia Burt, 20, who was in the first year of a Life Sciences degree, was crushed when a metal barrier collapsed as she and her friends...
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in Glasgow. The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 09:50 on 8 February. A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old...
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old grandfather Brian Maley in Glasgow.The body of Mr Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.Police arrested Maria Gardiner, 33, and James Houston, 45, who appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged over the murder.On Wednesday evening, Police Scotland announced that a 38-year-old man has also been arrested and charged.The man, who has not been named, is due to appear in court on Thursday, with a report...
An 18-year-old man has been charged over the death of James Ross in North Lanarkshire. The 27-year-old was seriously hurt during a disturbance outside the Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld on Monday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby property on Larch Court. Police confirmed an 18-year-old was...
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a patient died following a fight at a hospital in South Yorkshire at the weekend. Paul Reed, 48, died after an altercation with another male patient at Rotherham Hospital on Saturday. Paul Franks, 47, of Blackstock Road, Sheffield, has been charged in...
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police made an arrest in the shooting death of a Scotland High School student. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area Phritz Street for reports of a person shot. Police said they found the victim, identified as 17-year-old Zimeck Roquis-Houston Berry, in...
The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
A man has been charged following a stabbing outside a pub near Reading. The 37-year-old, from Thatcham, is accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. The charge relates to an incident outside The Victoria in Tilehurst, just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said the man appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
New figures reveal the life-changing consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads. The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time. Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe...
Ms Caldwell was found dead in May 2005. A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago. Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.
The husband of a woman who died when a tree crushed her in Highgate today paid tribute to his “perfect wife”. Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, was in the passenger seat of the silver Honda being driven by her cab driver husband Carlos when a tree collapsed on her in gale force winds on Friday.
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
A journalist who interviewed a terrorist suspected of carrying out the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings should be forced to reveal the suspect’s identity, a court was told on Friday. West Midlands Police have launched a legal bid to force Chris Mullin, 74, the former Labour MP, to hand over...
A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
Raleigh, N.C. — It's a Thursday morning and there is a lot on Rachael Classi's to do list. But she is most excited about her last assignment for the day, her weekly 2:30 p.m. date with her two daughters. The founder and CEO of Durham-based Tiny Earth Toys keeps...
The Duke of Sussex has launched a libel action against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a story alleging that he lied about offering to pay for his UK police protection. The claim was lodged with the High Court on Wednesday afternoon. It is the latest in a...
A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
A 26-year-old woman has appeared in court after being accused of making a false report of rape. Jade Wass, from Darlington, County Durham, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court in Middlesbrough on Friday afternoon. She was charged with committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course...
The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death. Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018. Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said...
Comments / 0