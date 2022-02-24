ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stonegate Pub Company charged over death of Durham student Olivia Burt

By Martin Evans,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's biggest pub chain has been charged with Health and Safety offences following the death of a Durham University student outside a nightclub in 2018. Olivia Burt, 20, who was in the first year of a Life Sciences degree, was crushed when a metal barrier collapsed as she and her friends...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Three people charged over Glasgow flat death

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in Glasgow. The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 09:50 on 8 February. A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Third person arrested and charged over death of Glasgow grandfather

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old grandfather Brian Maley in Glasgow.The body of Mr Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.Police arrested Maria Gardiner, 33, and James Houston, 45, who appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged over the murder.On Wednesday evening, Police Scotland announced that a 38-year-old man has also been arrested and charged.The man, who has not been named, is due to appear in court on Thursday, with a report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenager charged over James Ross death in Cumbernauld

An 18-year-old man has been charged over the death of James Ross in North Lanarkshire. The 27-year-old was seriously hurt during a disturbance outside the Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld on Monday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby property on Larch Court. Police confirmed an 18-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paul Reed death: Man charged over fatal Rotherham Hospital fight

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a patient died following a fight at a hospital in South Yorkshire at the weekend. Paul Reed, 48, died after an altercation with another male patient at Rotherham Hospital on Saturday. Paul Franks, 47, of Blackstock Road, Sheffield, has been charged in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stonegate Pub Company#Durham University#Bournemouth University#Health And Safety#Durham County Council#The Missoula Nightclub#University College
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Tilehurst: Man charged after stabbing outside pub

A man has been charged following a stabbing outside a pub near Reading. The 37-year-old, from Thatcham, is accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. The charge relates to an incident outside The Victoria in Tilehurst, just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said the man appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

New figures reveal the life-changing consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads. The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time. Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Man in court charged with murder over Emma Caldwell death in 2005

Ms Caldwell was found dead in May 2005. A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago. Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Durham mom leaves corporate life, starts toy company

Raleigh, N.C. — It's a Thursday morning and there is a lot on Rachael Classi's to do list. But she is most excited about her last assignment for the day, her weekly 2:30 p.m. date with her two daughters. The founder and CEO of Durham-based Tiny Earth Toys keeps...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Bank robber escapes with three-figure sum

A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Natasha Abrahart suicide: Parents launch case against university

The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death. Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018. Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy