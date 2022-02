A home equity line of credit (HELOC) and a home equity loan both free up cash by accessing the equity you have in your home. In both cases, the interest charges may be tax-deductible. The HELOC is a line of credit, usually with an adjustable interest rate, which will turn your equity into cash. It normally has a 10-year time period during which you can make draws up to your credit limit; the second 10-year period is the repayment period. A home equity loan also uses your home equity, with the loan amount distributed to you as a lump sum instead of a line of credit and typically has a fixed interest rate.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO