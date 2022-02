The Big Ten women’s basketball regular season is over, and the battle for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Michigan women had a shot at claiming their first regular-season title in program history, but Sunday’s 104-80 loss to Iowa dropped the Wolverines into a tie for third place, with Maryland. Michigan swept the season series with the Terps, leaving U-M with the No. 3 seed and a double-bye, meaning their tournament run won’t start until Friday, with a matchup against either Nebraska, Wisconsin or Illinois.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO