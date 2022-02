How can one make sense over current economic policy struggles in Washington? Last year, I called attention to the stakes: “What is clear at this point is that the US regime of neoliberalism that has dominated public policy for the past 40 years has been dislodged. What remains less clear is what will replace it.” The social contract—that is, the economic bargain between the US government and its citizens—came into play in 2021 in a manner not seen in decades. I added that “establishing a new social contract could never be expected to be easy”—and indeed it has not been so far.

