Coming into my freshman year of college, I was warned by many people to be wary of the ‘freshman 15.’ I was curious how this could occur when I walked to and from class every day and hit my goal of 10,000 steps regularly. However, when I was introduced to the use of dining dollars in the Union, Selleck and other on-campus dining, the amount of fast food I was and I am consuming became overwhelming.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO