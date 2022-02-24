ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jesus calls us to love, bless others

“Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you. … Do to others as you would have them do to you” — Luke 6:27-31 These words Jesus directed to those who would follow Him are some of the most challenging words of scripture. And, at...

MEDITATION: Jesus called Christ

One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
Jesus wants us to be a whole Bible Christian

But Jesus answered them, “You are wrong, because you know neither the Scriptures nor the power of God...have you not read what was said to you by God? — Matthew 22:29, 31 ESV. In our day, there is a rising interest in a faith centered on Jesus but...
The God Squad: Other people loved Tommy, too

Thanks to all you faithful readers for appreciating my column on the sixth anniversary of Father Tom Hartman’s death. Here are a couple that touched my heart. Dear Rabbi Gellman, I enjoy reading your column. Having moved from Long Island to Florida a few years ago, I was happy to see that the Palm Beach Post carried your words of wisdom. Your most recent piece about Monsignor Hartman touched a chord with me, and I do have a humorous anecdote that I would like to share with you. In the early to mid-’80s I was working toward my master’s degree in school counseling at CW Post. A good friend of mine had just earned his MSW at Adelphi and invited me to a party at his house to celebrate. Among the attendees were members of his study group and fellow students. A good time was had by all. At one point, my wife and I were engaged in a very pleasant conversation with a guy who seemed to be unaccompanied. Very inappropriately I asked, “Is your wife here?” The response was “No, she is not.” My buddy, hearing the conversation, chimed in to say, “She’s out of town.” Imagine my surprise when the next week in my “Death and Dying” course at Post the very familiar-looking guest speaker was introduced as Monsignor Thomas Hartman. Father Tom, this time in clerical garb, shared a humorous rendition of our cocktail conversation with the class. I noticed that you have commented before about Father Tom’s sense of humor, and I wanted to share that I briefly experienced it firsthand. Your column is great and appreciated, thank you! (From C)
