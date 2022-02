COLUMBIA -- This weekend, the South Carolina Democratic Party will officially kick off the seventh class of the Clyburn Fellowship. Former SCDP Chair Jaime Harrison started the program, named in honor of Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, in 2016 to train the next generation of leaders across the Palmetto State. By the conclusion of the program, Clyburn Fellows will have a dynamic skill set that will equip them for any role in the party they pursue in the future. Past Clyburn Fellows now serve in the General Assembly, on city councils and in party leadership roles, including officers and county chairs.

