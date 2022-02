ANNAPOLIS — The House of Delegates advanced two pieces of legislation Friday that would put the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana on the ballot in November. Now set to go before the Senate, HB 1 is a constitutional amendment that would ask Maryland voters whether people 21 or older may use and possess marijuana. If a majority of voters approve the amendment in November, HB 837 would become law, with additional regulatory decisions to be determined by the General Assembly.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO