GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) ("Belpointe PREP" or the "Company"), the first and only publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, is issuing this press release in light of unusual trading activity related to the Company's Class A units. While Belpointe PREP does not normally comment on market activity, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of the Company that would account for the recent increase in trading activity and the related deviation of its trading price from its net asset value of $100.00 per Class A unit.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO